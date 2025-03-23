Traders Buy Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the average volume of 4,470 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

