Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 13.87 ($0.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.06. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £256.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,823.11). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

