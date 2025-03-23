UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $134,175.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

