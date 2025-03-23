Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

SHED stock opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.97. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.40 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £593.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

