Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 30.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 325.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $151.99 and a one year high of $233.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

