Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

