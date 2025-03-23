Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,746,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
