Ventum Financial Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.40

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

