Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $332.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

