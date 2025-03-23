Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $274.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.15. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

