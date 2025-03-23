Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

