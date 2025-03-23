Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
VIGL stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Vigil Neuroscience
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.