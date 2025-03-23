Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIGL stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIGL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

