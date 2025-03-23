Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $684.05 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.53 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

