Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for CAVA Group Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAVA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 181.71 and a beta of 3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

