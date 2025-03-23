Wendy Becker Buys 536 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker acquired 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,120.40 ($10,484.70).

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.48) on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.45. The stock has a market cap of £61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($23.50) to GBX 1,600 ($20.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.83 ($23.32).

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.