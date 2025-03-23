What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Bitcoin Depot Q1 Earnings?

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

