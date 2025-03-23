What is Capital One Financial’s Forecast for PR Q1 Earnings?

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Permian Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

