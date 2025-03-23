What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for XBIO Q1 Earnings?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

