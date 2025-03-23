What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for XBIO Q1 Earnings?

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
