What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for LENZ Q1 Earnings?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LENZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

LENZ opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $728.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

