William Blair Weighs in on VSE’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. VSE has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

