Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of WDS opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Woodside Energy Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
