X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

