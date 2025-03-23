Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Middleby

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.