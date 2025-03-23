Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNS

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,011,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after buying an additional 644,267 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 246,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after buying an additional 204,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 494,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 148,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.