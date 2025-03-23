Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for EXR Earnings

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.05.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

