Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

