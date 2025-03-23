Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Get Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.