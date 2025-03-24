14,182 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN opened at $31.97 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

