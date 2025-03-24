17,855 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.2 %

ChampionX stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

