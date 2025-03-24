18,223 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 356,500.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 812.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

