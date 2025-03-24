21,434 Shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATR opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $229.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

