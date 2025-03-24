2,624 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $125.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

