3,474 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,119.70. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $174.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

