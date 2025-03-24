355 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in IES by 165.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 74,438 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $184.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.64. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

