41,442 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TH opened at $5.98 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.