8,285 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.87 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

