Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.