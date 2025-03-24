AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU) Stock Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,444,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULU opened at $25.66 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

