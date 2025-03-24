Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

