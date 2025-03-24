Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $196.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

