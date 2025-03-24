Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $20.12

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

