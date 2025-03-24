Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

