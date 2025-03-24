argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $615.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $634.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.25. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $352.77 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

