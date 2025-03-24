Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson Sells 7,510 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

AJG opened at $332.02 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $345.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average of $299.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

