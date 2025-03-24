ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).

Get ASOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASC

ASOS Trading Up 18.4 %

About ASOS

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.27.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.