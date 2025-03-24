Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,803,639.64 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,477.48. This represents a 12.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $227.34 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

