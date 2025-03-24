AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $10,288,500.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,605.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,433.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,259.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,704.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

