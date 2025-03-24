Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.