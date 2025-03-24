Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 19.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.43 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

