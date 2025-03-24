Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 127,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

